Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/28/2023 – 9:49

By majority vote, judges from the Fifth Panel of the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (TRF-3) annulled the decisions of a criminal action against the former director of Desenvolvimento Rodoviário S/A (Dersa) Paulo Vieira de Souza. With the decision, the former director is free from a 27-year prison sentence for cartel and bid fraud, imposed by the Federal Court of São Paulo.

Paulo Vieira de Souza was investigated by both the Lava Jato task force in São Paulo and Paraná. The former director was arrested on more than one occasion. In one of them, the suspicion was of money laundering and bribery for the PSDB.

Paulo Vieira de Souza had been sentenced in February 2019 to seven years and eight days in a closed regime and another 20 years of detention in a semi-open and open regime by judge Maria Isabel do Prado, of the 5th Federal Court of São Paulo. According to the indictment, the crimes would have occurred between 2004 and 2015.

The decision of the Fifth Panel of the TRF-3 was taken on November 27th. The ruling that “recognized the incompetence” of the 5th Federal Criminal Court of São Paulo to judge the action and determined the redistribution of the case in the 1st instance is dated December 19th. The case's rapporteur, judge André Nekatschalow, who rejected the allegation of incompetence, was defeated by magistrates Paulo Fontes and Mauricio Kato.

“It appears that the connection and prevention were recognized even before the distribution of the feat. The Federal Public Ministry, in the Criminal Investigative Procedure, made a quota that it would file a complaint, so the judge, before this procedure was filed, determined the distribution by dependency”, points out the ruling. “The incompetence was recognized and the action was redistributed in the first instance, with the annulment of the decision-making acts.”

Interrogated during the process, Paulo Vieira de Souza “denied authorship of the crimes”, declared himself innocent “in relation to all the facts” of the complaint. The cartel was exposed by executives from the construction company Odebrecht, through two leniency agreements signed with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), in 2017 – one on the Rodoanel Sul and the other on the Metropolitan Road System.

Lava Jato stated that the cartel was formed by construction companies with the approval of public agents from Dersa (state) and Emurb (municipal) and the Municipal Secretariat of Infrastructure and Works. The prosecutors pointed out that the actions of the defendants “totally eliminated” competition in the works on the southern section of the Rodoanel and in seven major works of the Metropolitan Road System Development Program (avenues Roberto Marinho, Chucri Zaidan, Cruzeiro do Sul, Sena Madureira, Marginal Tietê and Jacu Pêssego and the Ponte Baixa stream).

This is not the first victory obtained by Paulo Vieira de Souza in court. In May 2019, Superior Court of Justice Minister Reynaldo Soares da Fonseca annulled a 145-year prison sentence imposed by Lava Jato on Paulo Vieira de Souza. The decision responded to a statement from the defense of the former director's daughter, Tatiana Cremonini, who had been sentenced in the same criminal case to 24 years in prison.