Former governor, however, remains unable to leave the house, as he is under house arrest by another court decision

Former Governor of Rio Sergio Cabral (MDB) had his house arrest revoked in connection with one of the lawsuits he is facing. The decision of the TRF-2 (Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region) is from Wednesday (Feb.1, 2023)

Cabral was sentenced to 20 years, 4 months and 21 days in prison by the 1st Specialized Panel of the TRF-2 in the Efficiency Operation process. In November, he obtained the revocation of preventive detention under the house regime, then determined by the collegiate.

The determination, however, does not immediately benefit Cabral, who is serving house arrest for another decision of the TRF-2, referring to Operation Calicut, in progress in the 1st Specialized Section.

Accompanying unanimously the vote of the rapporteur, the federal judge Simone Schreiber, the 1st Specialized Panel considered that the reasons that justified the precautionary measure established in the appeal did not persist. The judges understood that there was an excess of custody time and that Cabral does not pose a risk to public order and the instruction of the process, which is already concluded.

The understanding is in line with the December decision of the STF (Federal Supreme Court). The Court ordered the revocation of the ex-governor’s preventive detention.

Under the terms of the decision, the former governor must wear an electronic anklet and cannot leave the country, and must deliver his passport to the lower court, which he must report to monthly.

Cabral’s defense was contacted to comment on the decision, but did not comment until the publication of this text.

With information from Brazil Agency.