In a tight trial, which ended with a score of 8 to 7, the Special Court of the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1), in Brasilia, decided on Thursday, 17, to reject the complaint filed against the retired public prosecutor Angelo Goulart Villela. He had been accused on suspicion of accepting promises of bribes to pass on confidential information regarding investigations of interest to businessman Joesley Batista, owner of Grupo J&F, which controls JBS.

The majority of the collegiate understood that the complaint was based exclusively on the statements made by Joesley himself and by the former vice president of Legal Affairs at JBS Francisco de Assis, without evidence to confirm the employees’ version.

Villela was accused by the then Attorney General of the Republic, Rodrigo Janot, of passive corruption, money laundering, violation of functional secrecy and embarrassment of an investigation into a criminal organization. Besides him, the informers, the publicist André Gustavo Vieira da Silva and the lawyers Juliano Costa Couto, former president of the OAB-DF, and Willer Tomaz, were denounced.

In the evaluation of the judges, with the enactment of Law 13,964/2019, the legal system began to expressly prohibit not only the conviction, but also the receipt of accusations based only on a winning denunciation. Therefore, following the current jurisprudence of the Federal Supreme Court, the collegiate concluded that the accusation had no just cause and canceled the receipt of the complaint – which had been accepted in 2019.

defenses

In a note, lawyer Willer Tomaz states that the whistleblowers aimed only at the benefits of the awarded collaboration: “the whistleblowers, before the same accusing body, denied absolutely everything, confirming what we had already fully demonstrated since the beginning of the investigations, that is, that the attributions made by the then Attorney General of the Republic Rodrigo Janot were nothing more than inventionism”. “Justice was done and law finally prevailed,” concluded the lawyer.

Attorney Gustavo Badaró, who defends prosecutor Ângelo Villela, also spoke. “After more than four years, claiming his innocence, finally on today’s date, the Regional Federal Court of the 1st Region, through its Special Court, rejected the complaint against the Attorney of the Republic Ângelo Goulart Villela. In criminal action No. 0045948-04.2017.4.01,000, the motions for clarification filed by the defense were granted, with the granting of infringing effects, to recognize the supervening loss of just cause for the criminal action.”

