Unanimously, the Federal Regional Court (TRF) of the 1st Region, headquartered in Brasilia, upheld this Monday (21) the decision that shelved an action of impropriety against former president Dilma Rousseff on the case of “fiscal pedaling”. The accusations based the impeachment process of Dilma Rousseff, in 2016.

The decision also benefits former Finance Minister Guido Mantega, former Banco do Brasil president Aldemir Bendine, former Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin and former BNDES president Luciano Coutinho.

The 10th Panel of the TRF judged an appeal by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) against a lower court decision that, last year, filed the lawsuit against the accused.

Dilma and the other members of her government were accused by the MPF of impropriety for the alleged use of public banks to “make up the fiscal result”, delaying by the Union the transfer of values ​​to the institutions, which became known as “fiscal pedals”.

In the process that took place at the 4th Federal Court in Brasília, Dilma and Mantega were excluded from the process. Subsequently, the case against the other defendants was also filed without a decision on the merits, that is, it was not analyzed due to lack of grounds for the accusations.

In this afternoon’s session, the TRF collegiate judged the MPF’s appeal against the shelving in the first instance. By 3 votes to 0, the class maintained the filing. The rapporteur, Judge Saulo Casali Bahia, Judge Marllon Souza and Judge Marcos Vinícius Reis Bastos voted.

During the session, lawyer Eduardo Lasmar, representing Dilma, reiterated that the former president did not participate in bank operations.

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office was unable to impute conduct to the [então] President. Quite the opposite. Why, she says she didn’t know, says she knew, says she should have known, she should have confronted her ministers. Not any description of guile.”, she concluded.