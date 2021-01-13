Treyarch has teased a new map for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode.

The developer tweeted “Projekt Endstation was only the beginning”, alongside a black and white image showing at least part of a new map.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Zombies fans have been dissecting the image since it was tweeted, with redditor Xaddax even going to the trouble of coloring it. But no-one knows for sure what the new map is yet.

My attempt at a colorization desde r / CODZombies This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Fans of Treyarch’s much-loved PvE mode have expressed disappointment about a lack of content in Season One of Black Ops Cold War, so a new Zombies map is welcome.

15th January is “115 Day” (a nod to the notorious Element 115 from Call of Duty Zombies lore), which Treyarch has said it will use to talk about “more Zombies goodies”. Perhaps we’ll learn more about this new map then.