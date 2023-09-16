Treviso, tragedy in a winery: winemaker dies to save his colleague

The count of deaths in the workplace does not stop. The victim, this time, is the winemaker Marco Bettolini, who died to save a colleague in danger. As reported Red shrimpthe accident occurred at the Ca’ di Rajo company, in San Polo di Piave, in the province of Treviso.

According to reconstructions, the first to feel ill was his colleague Bettolini, while he was busy cleaning the silos, he felt faint due to the gases contained inside the tank he had entered. The winemaker, not seeing him come out, rushed to check on his colleague’s condition.

The two, according to reports, did not wear respirators to enter the tank. Bettolini would have managed to bring his colleague to safety, Alberto Pin, who is now in serious health conditions in hospital, but the fume inhalation would have been lethal for him. After fainting, he died from drowning in the wine at the bottom of the cistern.

“We are overwhelmed by pain” he declared shaken Simone Cecchettoowner of the company “for us they are two brothers, two sons. My thoughts go only to these two boys, who grew up with us, and to their families. We pray that the boy who was injured recovers as soon as possible”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

