In Treviso provoking three thieves steal champagne, the excuse: “We wanted to take a bath”

THE carabinieri of the Mobile radio from Castelfranco Veneto they surprised and arrested on charges of theft aggravated in progress three people intent on steal champagne at the supermarket. The thieves to try to justify the theft admitted: “We wanted to take a refreshing bath“.

The story began on Wednesday afternoon August 10when a 33 years old originally from the Venetian, his 38 year old cohabitant and an accomplice of theirs 50 years old (coming from the area of ​​Este) have made a first theft of champagne at the supermarket in via dei Carpani in Castelfranco Veneto. Later, on Friday afternoon August 12, the three subjects they returned to the place of the theft for a new blow but this time the soldiers of the Arma were waiting for them. Stop in the act, in backpack of one of the three are been found well 8 bottles of fine champagnein the other man’s trouser pocket a pair of wire cutters and in the woman’s bag a pair of new sports shoes, with no purchase title.

In the car, parked nearby, i carabinieri they have found various packs of knives and glasses from Sun of which the three have not been able to explain the origin. Thanks to resumed of the cameras from video surveillancethe thieves were framed by reconstructing also the “modus operandi” of the gang: the woman, pretending to have to choose bottles to be removed was to remove the anti-theft device, the passed to the company and finally the third component was in charge of to carry the backpack with stolen bottles.

The total value of the goods amounts to approx 800 euros. The three, accompanied to the barracks and arrested for aggravated theft in competition, at first they tried to use the excuse of the summer bath in champagne but the suspect of the investigators is that the three wanted to resell the precious bottles to third parties. Saturday morning the trial for direct in court in Treviso: at the end of the hearing the three arrests were validated and the suspects were obliged to stay in the municipality of origin.

