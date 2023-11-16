Treviso, they eat mushrooms collected in a meadow: spouses hospitalized in serious conditions

Two spouses from Treviso were hospitalized for serious poisoning from mushrooms which they consumed after having collected them in a city meadow a few days earlier. The couple went to the emergency room of the Cà Foncello hospital in Treviso with gastrointestinal symptoms attributable to suspected intoxication from consumption of mushrooms, later confirmed by the Mycological Expert Prevention Technicians of Ulss 2. The spouses are hospitalized in emergency medicine with severe liver failure.

Upon macroscopic verification, the mycologists recognized, among the species collected by the couple, some small-sized specimens of Lepiota, a poisonous-deadly species due to the high content of amatoxins, responsible for serious poisoning and whose consumption must be absolutely avoided.