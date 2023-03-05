Fatal accident in the Treviso area: a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old crash their car into a plane tree. The two friends are serious

There was nothing they could do for the two girls, one of whom was a minor, who met on the night between Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 March crash with the car they were traveling in against a plane tree on the streets of Gorgo al Monticano, in the Treviso area. The car. Barbara Brottothe 17-year-old from Oderzo, e Eralda Spallari19 years old of Greek origins who lived in Ponte di Piave, were on a BMW 420 together with two peerswhich remained seriously injured: behind the wheel, in fact, was a 19-year-old from Pordenone, now hospitalized in Treviso, while the other injured, a 17-year-old from Motta d Livenza, was transferred to the Mestre hospital. The Fire Brigade, who intervened on the spot, extracted them from the plates, after the car, for reasons under investigation, went off the road going into the tree on the side opposite to its direction of travel. The carabinieri carried out the findings necessary to clarify the dynamics of the accident on the spot and collected the testimony of some friends of the four young people, who were in another car on the same road.

Subscribe to the newsletter

