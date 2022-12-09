Treviso, the 14-year-old who discovered she was the heir of a millionaire entrepreneur

Heir to a millionaire fortune without his knowledge. A girl from Treviso has discovered that she is the daughter of an entrepreneur with whom her mother had had an extramarital affair. The man, who died three years ago without recognizing her, would have secretly contributed to the maintenance of her daughter, now 14 years old.

The mother, who worked for the entrepreneur as a secretary, decided to start a lawsuit to obtain recognition of paternity and have her daughter enter the hereditary axis. “Our client understood that she could no longer hide the truth from the child and she decided to tell her everything. She is the entrepreneur’s daughter and it is right that this should be recognized by everyone ”, the lawyers who assist the 56-year-old and her daughter told Il Corriere del Veneto. The girl learned of the story from a quarrel between her mother and her current partner, who recognized her instead. If the entrepreneur’s paternity is confirmed, your parental authority will be revoked. “We would have liked to avoid it to spare her the weight of the judicial process and above all to avoid asking for the revocation of the parental authority of the man who recognized her and loves her. An obligatory step to proceed with the lawsuit,” the lawyers said. “But it’s right that the girl enters the entrepreneur’s hereditary estate”. The entrepreneur’s family members would have been surprised, who say they only recently learned of the story. However, according to the woman’s lawyers, the man had always been present at important moments in her daughter’s life, such as her baptism. There would also be a DNA test, done when the woman was pregnant, which would confirm her paternity.