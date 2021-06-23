The body of a young woman was found today, Wednesday 23 June, after 12 atIsle of the Dead along the banks of the Piave a Moriago of the Battle, in the province of Treviso. The victim is Elisa Campeol, a 35-year-old bartender from Pieve di Soligo.

On the body the woman had several stab wounds. The body was found by a hiker who immediately raised the alarm to 118 and to the Carabinieri Central. The 35-year-old would have been attacked while she was sunbathing near the river bank.

Not far from the body was placed a chaise longue and on the ground of sunscreen. Traces of blood have been found on the stones of the river. Elisa Campeol was reportedly shot in the back and neck. A 35-year-old man presented himself at the Valdobbiadene (Treviso) carabinieri barracks for confess to murder. The murder did not know the victim.