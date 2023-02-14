The episode happened in the final of Bessica-Fossalunga, in the second category championship of the province of Treviso. Gravina: “Boorish culture to fight”

Bessica-Fossalunga, group S of the Second category Veneto championship, ended in the 87th minute. Because the referee Mamady Cissè, originally from Guinea but in Italy for years now and belonging to the Aia section of Treviso since 2016—heard a racist insult from the stands after he had awarded a penalty to the leaders Fossalunga in the 86th minute (Bessica just scored the 1-0 goal).

IMMEDIATE STOP — At that point the referee, without even saying anything to the two captains, blew the whistle and went back to the locker room. The newspaper “La Tribuna” reported it, while the players, completely displaced, remained on the field for another 10′ hoping to be able to continue the match if the referee had second thoughts. For any sanctions by the Trevis sports judge, it will be essential to understand what Cissé, born in 1987 in Guinea and belonging to the Aia section of Treviso since 2016, wrote in the report. See also After the racism scandal: Osnabrück wins the replay in Duisburg 6:3

THE DEFENSE OF GRAVINA — The president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina also intervened on the case. “We need to say enough to attacks on referees, especially young people. For a penalty awarded, the match cannot be interrupted for racist chants. Today I am Cissè, all football is Cissé and he must fight this form of boorish culture that must be expelled from our system”.

