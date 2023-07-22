Here comes the turning point in the case of the murder of Margherita Ceschin. During the night, the Carabinieri of the Conegliano Company and those of the Treviso investigative unit arrested four people accused of killing the 72-year-old, found lifeless in her home in Conegliano (Treviso) on 24 June. It is the alleged instigator of the crime, the ex-husband of the victim, 80 years old, who allegedly acted in competition with a 32-year-old of Dominican origins and two compatriots of the woman, a 38-year-old and a 41-year-old, the latter found in possession of about three ounces of cocaine.

The investigations immediately followed a double track: that of the robbery that ended tragically and that of the crime that took place in a family context. At the origin of the murder, according to the investigators, there would have been “economic reasons connected with the practice of divorce between the two spouses, aggravated by the grudge nourished against the woman by her ex-husband”.

Those arrested were tracked down in the Treviso area and did not offer resistance. At the end of the usual formalities they were taken to the prisons of Treviso and Venice.