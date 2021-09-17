Menetti’s team entered the regular season draw by right and will be included in group D with the Greeks of AEK Athens, the Latvians of VEF Riga and the Hungarians of Falco Szombathely
Nutribullet Treviso takes off the ticket for the basketball Champions League (the third most important European cup after Euroleague and Eurocup). At Palaverde, after the victory suffered in the semifinals against the Danes of the Bakken Bears, the team led by Mex Menetti beat the Belarusians of Tsmoki Minsk by 95-78 in the final of the qualifying group and took the first, historic, participation of ( new) club at a european cup.
With this victory, in fact, the Treviso team entered the regular season draw by right and will be included in group D with the Greeks of AEK Athens, the Latvians of VEF Riga and the Hungarians of Falco Szombathely who will start on 5 October at Palaverde hosting Riga. .
