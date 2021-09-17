Nutribullet Treviso takes off the ticket for the basketball Champions League (the third most important European cup after Euroleague and Eurocup). At Palaverde, after the victory suffered in the semifinals against the Danes of the Bakken Bears, the team led by Mex Menetti beat the Belarusians of Tsmoki Minsk by 95-78 in the final of the qualifying group and took the first, historic, participation of ( new) club at a european cup.