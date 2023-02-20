A girl, of Roman origin, died in a road accident that took place during the night in Vedelago in the province of Treviso. The girl, who was about 23 years old, was traveling aboard a Nissan Micra together with three other students when, along the Sr53, their car was rear-ended by an SUV driven by a 52-year-old. After the crash, the cars went off the road.

The 23-year-old died instantly. The driver of the SUV, who was traveling alone, and the driver of the Micra, a 26-year-old from the Treviso area, and the other 25- and 28-year-old students from the Syracuse area, were transported to hospitals in Montebelluna and Treviso in non-serious conditions.