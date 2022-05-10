Treviso, policeman kills a 17 year old. Alcohol rate 3 times over the limit

Tragedy in the province of Trevisoa little boy of 17 years got hit by a car and is died instantly. Davide Pavan he was on his way home after one evening with girlfriend aboard his motorcyclewhen a car at full speed has it rammed making him go off the road, the impact has been very violent and the young man is died instantly. Driving the car was a drunk policeman. An agent – reads the newspaper – of 28 years in service at the Treviso police headquarterswhich was found with a alcohol level in the blood three times higher to that allowed From law. When the 118 ambulance arrived there was already nothing more to do. The mom and dad of David, who did not see him come back, had gone out to look for him. When they reached Via Olimpia they found themselves in front of it the unimaginable.

Peoplevisibly in shock– continues the Journal – it was instead taken to hospitalwhere it has been medicated for minor injuries sustained in the accident. Then the Montebelluna carabinieri have it arrestedafter detecting a rate of higher alcohol to the limits of law. Now it is under house arrest and will have to answer for street murder. The young man’s body has been placed at the disposal of the judicial authority and will come returned to the family for funerals only when the autopsy is over. Also two vehicles of the accident were kidnapped for investigations, which unfortunately will only be able to add a few more details to this tragedy.

Read also:

Center-right, Tajani: “Meloni premier? No foreclosure from Forza Italia”

Russia, with 9 May we return to the USSR. Putin crowns himself the new Stalin

Ukrainian war, because the defeat of Russia can be good for Moscow

Fusaro: “Dragons from Biden for the NATO chair, Italy, US colony”

Farewell to Marco Palmisano, manager and friend of affaritaliani.it

Poland, red paint on the Russian ambassador in Warsaw. VIDEO

BPER Banca, the first exhibition on the Group’s Historical Archives is underway

AXA Group wins Enel X tenders to provide assistance services

Covisian participates in the third edition of AI Week 2022

Festival of Economics, the 17th edition kicks off from 2 to 5 June