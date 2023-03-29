Too much Rybakina for Trevisan: Martina’s great adventure in Miami stops in the quarterfinals against the second best player of 2023. The number 1 in Italy fails after the good success in the round of 16 against Jelena Ostapenko: the naturalized Russian Kazakh, this year finalist at the Australian Open and champion at Indian Wells, wins in two sets, 6-3 6-0. There are few regrets for Trevisan, who entered the tournament as number 24 in the world and who, starting next Monday, will be close to the top 20.

The match

First set tight, second one-way. In the first set, the break in the eighth game made the difference, with Trevisan previously good at snatching the serving turn from the Kazakh after going down by a break in the fourth game. Well done and lucky on the occasion Martina, who wins the seventh game – in response – thanks also to a double ribbon in the last point played. The glacial Rybakina – the clash of personalities on the court is interesting – does not break down and accelerates precisely to 4-3, extending again and closing in the game following the service. Four games to the advantage in the first set, in which the match is tight and errors and winners alternate, with rather short exchanges. The second set is a monologue: it begins with the Kazakh’s break to zero, from there there is no more game. The Moscow native surpasses 200 aces this season. Trevisan greets with a bagel (a set lost 6-0) a tournament played to the fullest; Rybakina finds her 20th victory in 2023, the tenth in a row considering her triumph in Indian Wells against Aryna Sabalenka.