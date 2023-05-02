Martina gives up the first set then resumes the match but falls at the end. The American in the quarterfinals

Joseph DiGiovanni

Jessica Pegula will face Kudermetova in the quarterfinals of the WTA in Madrid: the American, finalist last year, barely beats our Martina Trevisan, the last Italian who remained in the draw. Pegula, seeded number 3, starts well against the blue who remains clinging to the game: the American’s shot comes between the sixth and eighth game, in which she wins two breaks (conceding one) and gets the chance to serve for the set: the hand doesn’t shake and Pegula moves forward with the score of 6-3.

GEAR CHANGE — The second set is a completely different story: Martina increases the depth of her shots and greatly attacks Pegula’s uncertain serve. A set full of breaks comes out of it, up to the seventh game: Trevisan serves at 4-2 for the definitive draw and in a very long game he fails to capitalize on the internal advantage several times, until he hits a super backhand that leads to 5-2. Pegula goes into total confusion and gives up the serve also in the following game, losing the second set 6-2. See also Carmelina Moscato's first training session at the head of Tigres Femenil

PEGULA SUCCESS — Trevisan also starts very well in the third and decisive set: the point of 30-0 is fantastic, with Martina who hooks the ball in the slide after a sure blow from Pegula. At 2-2 the American finds the right approach and makes the break at 15. The blue brings out all her talent and finds the counter-break deciding the game with a delicious drop shot. Martina gives up the serve again in the following game, with a bad final double fault: it is the fatal point, because Pegula makes no more mistakes and closes 6-3, making her second match point concrete with another double fault by Trevisan.