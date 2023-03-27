Martina Trevisan only deserves applause. The blue, seeded number 25, is in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 in Miami (broadcast on Supertennis) which she earned by beating, certainly not as a favourite, the former queen of Paris Jelena Ostapenko, with a double 6-3 which leaves no room for doubts about the dominion of Tuscany. A player, Martina, who should set an example when it comes to getting out of quicksand, in life as in tennis.

Until a few weeks ago she was immersed in doubts, with the criticisms and giggles of thinking that the 2022 Roland Garros semifinal was just luck. Now instead a physical and mental recovery (the umpteenth of her, of her career) that she can only leave in admiration.

The Italian number one dominated the match, against a totally unpredictable opponent like the Latvian can be, a player capable of beating anyone but also capable of losing to anyone, if not in the day. Trevisan, on the fast surface which is certainly not her favorite, was very good at harnessing Jelena in her web, in such a way as to neutralize the danger and heaviness of the blows of the 25-year-old Roland Garros 2017 champion. There was only a moment where Trevisan suffered, at the beginning of the second set, when Ostapenko had gone ahead 2-0, but after a deadly 5-0 run she effectively ended the games, with the Latvian totally unable to set up a minimal defense. With this result and the quarterfinals reached in Miami, Trevisan could close the tournament in the top 20 in the WTA rankings, and it would be the crowning glory for yet another rebirth of the 29-year-old Florentine. In the next round there will probably be an apparently insurmountable obstacle like Elena Rybakina, the player in the best shape of the moment, who beat Mertens 6-4 6-3.