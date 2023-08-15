Martina Trevisan’s tennis resurrection, after a complicated 2023, is taking shape in Cincinnati, where Tuscany is playing a great tournament, starting with the qualifiers. The first round of the main draw ends 3-6 6-1 6-2 in one hour and 48 minutes after a difficult match against the American Bernarda Pera. In the second round Martina will have a very complicated clash with Jessica Pegula (seeded number 3), against whom she has never won in her career.

the trevisan match

Martina gets off to a bad start, and solves her service problems very soon, even if the first set slips away. The reaction of the blue is fantastic and the second set is won in just 30 minutes. In the third set Martina becomes ruthless. She at 2-2 puts in 4 consecutive games, closing the match thanks to a break to zero and taking home the success.