The Italian, seeded no. 21, she loses 6-3 6-2 in her debut against Schmiedlova (n. 105). The Frenchwoman and the Belarusian advance to the second round without any problems. Out la Muguruza

It’s a very hot day in Melbourne, not only due to the weather conditions. Day 2 of the women’s draw is the one in which five Italians take the field, after Elisabetta Cocciaretto was eliminated yesterday by Elena Rybakina. Camila Giorgi flies immediately to the second round, while Martina Trevisan stopped at her debut and awaits their matches Lucia Bronzetti, Jasmine Paolini and Lucrezia Stefanini. Meanwhile, among the big names, the first was good for Caroline Garcia and Aryna Sabalenka.

Gradient derby — During the Italian night, the first two blues took to the field. Camila Giorgi (WTA number 70) was lightning fast in sending home the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (world number 364), scoring a clear 6-0 6-1 in 55 minutes of play. She could have played an Italian derby with Martina Trevisan in the second round, but the Florentine tennis player, seeded no. 21, surprisingly lost her debut match with Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (qualified, no. 105 in the world). Betrayed by forehand and serve, her day didn’t end with a 6-3 6-2, before matches on open courts in Melbourne were halted due to excessive heat. For Trevisan it is the third defeat in a row in the first round of a Grand Slam after those at Wimbledon and the Us Open. See also Fernández Noroña mocks Samuel García, Roberto Palazuelos and MC with CARICATURE

The big ones — The two most anticipated of the Australian morning session have lived up to expectations. On the Rod Laver Arena Caroline Garcia and Aryna Sabalenka took the field, respectively the fourth and fifth seeds. Garcia (n.4 and champion of the Finals) dismissed the Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov (n.119) in just over an hour for 6-3 6-0, and in the next round she will find another Canadian, Leylah Fernandez. Also the Belarusian Sabalenka (n.5) delayed two sets to eliminate Tereza Martincova (n.73), in a match that finished 6-1 6-4 in which she churned out 29 winners. “I feel I have everything I need in my pocket, I just have to prove it,” she said after the win. The moment of Garbiñe Muguruza is more complex, slipped out of the top 70 and, today, from the Australian Open draw. The Spaniard was defeated in three sets by Elise Mertens (#27) 6-3 (3) 6-7 6-1. It’s the deciding eighth set she has lost in a row, five of them ending 6-1. See also The Risen One chooses the first older sister of Cartagena

January 17, 2023 (change January 17, 2023 | 08:29)

