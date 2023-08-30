He loses the first set 6-0, cancels two match points, plays for 3 hours and 20 minutes and in the end, with two tie breaks, takes the game home. He often uses and abuses the word heroic, but Martina Trevisan really was heroic in the first round of the US Open. The Tuscan beat Kazakh Yulia Putintseva 0-6 7-6 (0) 7-6 (8) in three sets in a match that, understatement, felt more like a roller coaster ride that eventually saw her win, and it’s no news that the 29-year-old Tuscan has the upper hand in marathons at the end. Curious record, hers: in 2023 in matches over three hours, Martina is in fact unbeaten, with a clear 4-0. In short, if the match gets longer, Trevisan certainly won’t be asked. Twice she came against Putintseva on the verge of defeat, but she managed to save everything, showing great determination. The third set between the two was a thriller: 2-0 Martina, 4-2 Putintseva, and from there a battle until the tie break. In the next round, the former Italian number one will have a very difficult opponent, like the Wimbledon winner Vondrousova.