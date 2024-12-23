12/22/2024



Updated 12/23/2024 at 02:22h.





The famous Trevi Fountain officially reopened after several weeks of cleaning, and the municipality decided to limit the number of simultaneous visitors to 400Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri announced on Sunday.

«400 people can be here at a time. The goal is to allow everyone to enjoy the fountain as much as possible, without crowds or confusion,” said Gualtieri in front of the fountain, made famous by the film ‘La Dolce Vita’, by Federico Fellini, with Anita Ekberg and Marcello Mastroianni.

He added that this figure could eventually be modified after a test phase, the duration of which he did not specify. The mayor of the Italian capital also indicated that the municipality will study the possibility of establishing “a small entry” to finance, among other things, the maintenance of the fountain.

Claudio Parisi Presicce, head of cultural assets at the Rome City Council, told AFP-TV that the work on municipal monuments is being carried out with the aim of “returning most of them to the city before the start of the year.” Jubilee« of the Catholic Church, which begins on December 24.









At the Trevi fountain “the work lasted three months, with a great joint effort that allowed us to finish the works ahead of schedule. It was a thorough cleaning job. elimination of degradation elements, weeds and lime scale,” Presicce added.

This Sunday’s ceremony took place under a light rain, with the presence of several hundred touristsmany of whom imitated the mayor by throwing a coin into the fountain. Traditionally, the numerous tourists – between 10,000 and 12,000 a day so far – throw coins into the fountain and, under normal conditions, The authorities recover approximately 10,000 euros every week ($10,405) destined for the Caritas charity organization.