Visiting the Trevi Fountain is now also possible in Brazil. In fact, a copy of the famous Italian monument was inaugurated last week in Serra Negra, near San Paolo, reproduced down to the smallest detail on a reduced scale and with different materials.

“Serra Negra won a work inspired by one of the most famous Roman monuments, the Trevi Fountain – announces the São Paulo Tourism Secretariat in a post on Twitter -. The tourist attraction, which opened last Friday, can be visited from everyone”.

The work, explains the secretary of Tourism Roberto De Lucena in the video shared on social networks, “celebrates the friendship and brotherhood between two peoples”. In fact, there are many Italians who have emigrated to Brazil and who have brought a piece of their culture there. Hence the quote from Cicero written on the plaque next to the ‘Fontana di Trevi em Serra Negra’: “Ubi italicus Ibi Italia”.