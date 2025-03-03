With more than 30 years of experience, the Trevenque Group Granada company specialized in Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence and Process Digitization has managed to consolidate its international position and already takes its technology to a total of 24 countrieswith customers such as Ebro Foodfor those who develop any of its websites.

The company has closed 2024 with a growth of 11% in its turnover, reaching the 12 million eurosconsolidating as a reference in the digital transformation of companies and public administrations.

“Our commitment is to bring Andalusian technological innovation to a global level, offering solutions that drive the Digital transformation into companies and public administrations. Our international growth reflects the confidence of our clients and our commitment to technological excellence, “says the CEO of Trevenque Group, José Fernando López Navarro.

Trevenque Group has developed advanced software solutions, computer services and cloud storage, focused on the Digitization of strategic sectors such as public administration, business management and editorial industry. In the field of public services management, the company has implemented Intelligence solutions Artificial applied to the optimization of resources in home aid, traffic control and citizen security or video analysis for the detection of infractions in urban environments. In addition, the largest Andalusia data center operates, with certifications that guarantee maximum digital security for public companies and organizations.

International expansion

With presence in key markets such as Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador and the United StatesTrevenque Group has intensified its internationalization strategy. The global vocation of the company began in the editorial sector, exporting products to Latin Americabut its scope has been extended to other areas such as eCommerce and digital marketing.

An outstanding example of this international projection is collaboration with Riviana Foods, part of Ebro Foodsleader of the US market and major wild rice marketer worldwide. In this project, Trevenque Group has been in charge of developing and maintaining the company’s websites, reaffirming its commitment to global expansion.

“Our international vocation began with the editorial scope, but has transcended other areas such as the Ecommerce and online marketing. In this collaboration, we develop and maintain its websites, reaffirming our commitment to global expansion, “López Navarro explains to Andalusia.

Investment in R&D

In 2024, Trevenque Group has allocated 400,000 euros to R&D, with the aim of developing advanced technologies that optimize processes and reinforce cybersecurity. According to Antonio Guerrero, director of Technology and Security, the company focuses on “offering innovative solutions that allow companies to remain at the forefront in a world in constant evolution.”

Founded in 1992, Trevenque Group has a template of more than 200 professionals, a portfolio of 1,900 clients and collaborates with 36 technological partners. With a business volume of 16 million euros, it has become one of the main Andalusian technology companies with international projection.

With a strategy based on innovation, cybersecurity and digitalization, Trevenque Group continues to expand its scope and consolidate its role as a reference in digital transformation globally.