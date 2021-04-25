Three-time Olympic champion Vladislav Tretyak spoke about the role of Russian President Vladimir Putin in his decision to participate in the election of the head of the country’s Ice Hockey Federation (FHR). It is reported by RIA News…

According to the athlete, he was not going to apply for this position, since he had enough work in the State Duma. However, the head of state, in a conversation with Tretyak, said about the urgent need to win the hockey team awards, after which the former goalkeeper could not refuse.

Tretiak became the head of the FHR in April 2006. Since then, he has been the permanent president of the organization. Since 2012, the goalkeeper has served on the board of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), but in March of this year he had to leave this position due to the sanctions of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

As part of the USSR national team, Tretyak became the winner of the 1972, 1976 and 1984 Olympics. He also has ten gold medals at the world championships.