President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) Vladislav Tretyak praised the crushing victory of the Russian national team over Great Britain at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga. His words lead RIA News…

Tretiak called the match excellent, and the game in the squads was well-coordinated. “The guys got the taste of heads. The main thing is that in the match with the British it was necessary in the first period to resolve the issue with an advantage in the score, and the guys coped. They immediately made it clear who is who, ”he said.

The meeting against the national team of Great Britain ended with a score of 7: 1 in favor of the domestic hockey players. The scored goals in the Russian national team were Anton Burdasov (double), Mikhail Grigorenko, Sergey Tolchinsky, Pavel Kornaukhov, Andrey Kuzmenko and Anton Slepyshev.

The Russian team will play the next match on May 24 at 16:15 Moscow time. Domestic hockey players will be opposed by the team of Slovakia.

The World Championship is taking place in Latvia. The tournament will run until June 6.