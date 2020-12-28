President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) Vladislav Tretyak explained the defeat of the Russian youth team in the game with the Czech Republic at the World Championship. Reported by RIA News…

In his opinion, the team hoped to win with little blood and was not well-tuned for the match. The head of the FHR also noted that the Russians have problems with playing in the majority. At the same time, Tretyak added that the defeat from the Czech Republic would “shake up” the Russian national team, which should play more confidently in the next matches.

The Russian national team was defeated earlier on December 28. The goals were scored by Philip Koffer in the 37th minute and Martin Lang in the 46th minute. The Russian team lost for the first time in the tournament. At the same time, on December 26, the Russian youth team beat the US team. The meeting ended with a score of 5: 3.

After two matches, the Russian national team with three points is the third in group B. The leader is the Swedish team (the same number of points, superiority in additional indicators). The next match Igor Larionov’s team will play against the Austrians on the night of December 30.