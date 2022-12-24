Tretiak called Ovechkin a superhero after reaching second place in the NHL sniper rating

The head of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation, Vladislav Tretiak, commented on the release of the Russian forward Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin to second place in the National Hockey League (NHL) sniper rating. His words lead RIA News.

“He has already become a legend during his lifetime, few people succeed in this. Indeed, God gave the opportunity to score so many goals to very few, this is a huge success, ”said Tretyak, calling the striker a superhero.

Earlier, the son of Canadian hockey player Gordie Howe, Mark, congratulated Ovechkin on this achievement. “You are everything my mother and father could be proud of. I know that if they were here with us today, they would be at this hockey game and would be the first to congratulate you, ”said Howe Jr.

In a match against the Winnipeg Jets, the Russian scored 801 and 802 goals in his NHL career and outstripped Howe, who scored 801 goals. Canadian Wayne Gretzky remains the league leader in this indicator, hitting the opponents’ gates 894 times and ending his career in 1999.

Ovechkin has been with Washington since 2005. In 2018, the Russian led the team to the club’s first ever Stanley Cup victory.