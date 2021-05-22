The Russian national ice hockey team quickly won the advantage in the match against the British team at the World Championship, thereby demonstrating their strength to the opponent. Such a statement on Saturday, May 22, was made by the President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation Vladislav Tretyak.

According to him, the game was great.

“I congratulate all Russian fans on the second victory of our team! We watch good hockey for two days in a row, the guys got a taste of the goals. The main thing is that in the match with the British it was necessary in the first period to resolve the issue with an advantage in the score, and the guys coped. They immediately made it clear who is who. I think it was a great game. In the links, the players felt each other – this is very important “, – said Tretyak”RIA News“.

The Russians beat their rivals with a score of 7: 1. In the first period, the Russian national team sent four goals to the opponents’ goal. Two of them were scored by Anton Burdasov, Mikhail Grigorenko and Sergey Tolkachinsky – one each, the newspaper reports. “Sport-Express”…

Pavel Karnaukhov, Andrey Kuzmenko, Anton Slepyshev also scored goals against the British. As a result, Russia scored six points after two matches and tops the group standings.

On May 24, the Russians will play against the Slovak national team.

Earlier on Friday, Russian hockey players in the opening match of the World Cup beat the Czech team with a score of 4: 3.

The Ice Hockey World Championship will continue in Latvia until June 6. In the group of the Russian national team there are teams from Sweden, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Belarus and Great Britain.