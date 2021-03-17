President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) Vladislav Tretyak resigned from the Council of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). About this on Wednesday, March 17, writes FHR press service.

He was forced to make such a decision after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) imposed sanctions on Russian sports and its representatives. The restrictions include a ban on Russian officials, including the country’s president and prime minister, members of the State Duma, representatives of the presidential administration and various federal ministries and agencies, from holding leadership positions in any international sports federations.

Tretiak is a member of the State Duma.

“The IIHF received an order from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that I must resign from the Council of the International Federation. Today I wrote an application and after many years of work in the council I left it voluntarily. Many in IIHF are convinced that the verdict of WADA and CAS is wrong, but it is not contested, ”the press service quotes him.

The FHR President said that some IIHF members even sent letters to WADA in support of him, but the agency refused to make exceptions.

“Since there is such a decision, we must carry it out,” added Tretyak.

It is noted that he is going to nominate his candidate for a place in the governing structure of the FHR International Federation – two-time Olympic medalist, Stanley Cup finalist Pavel Bure.

Tretiak joined the Council in 2012. In 2016 he was re-elected.

In 2006, the three-time Olympic champion won the election for the head of the FHR, recalls Gazeta.ru.

Due to the sanctions imposed on Russian sports, Oleg Matytsin may also leave his post as Minister of Sports of Russia. In addition to the leadership of the Ministry of Sports, he is also the President of the International University Sports Federation (FISU). A source in the ministry told Izvestia that if the CAS firmly insists on refusing to combine these posts, the 56-year-old functionary will choose FISU.