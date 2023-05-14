An evening to forget for Ruan Tressoldi, defender of Sassuolo. The Brazilian played a negative role during the match against Inter. On the occasion of the second and third Nerazzurri goals, signed within three minutes, Ruan combined it big. First an own goal, in the 55th minute, on a low cross from Bellanova, with the former Gremio completely undoing the postponement by charging the ball into goal, with Consigli beaten. Not happy, three minutes later he was even more unlucky: Lautaro kicked from the edge, the ball hit him unintentionally and the deflection mocked Consigli again.

bad day

—

The Lega Serie A, however, awarded the goal to the Argentine, avoiding Ruan at least the shame of the… self-double. The Neroverde defender could have become the first player since 2000 to score two own goals in the same Serie A match: the last one was Stefano De Agostini in a Milan-Cremonese match in May 1996. Dionisi – to cut the bull’s head off – however, he preferred to replace him in the 64th minute by inserting Ferrari. On the web, Ruan soon became the protagonist of teasing and memes. Also because even on the occasion of the Nerazzurri advantage, it is Ruan who is easily outflanked by Lukaku. In short, a nightmarish evening.