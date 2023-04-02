The old thermal power station of Sant Adrià del Besòs, with the Three Chimneys and the turbine room. The 32 hectares that surround the complex will become a new neighborhood. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

The tallest building in Catalonia is in Sant Adrià de Besòs, next to Barcelona. 200 meters high. They are the Tres Chimeneas, a Fecsa thermal power plant that closed in 2011. An icon in an area of ​​32 hectares of industrial land, located between the train tracks and the sea (with a small part in Badalona) that will become a new neighborhood with 1,800 apartments, offices, public facilities, an audiovisual and video game production center (hub)… and a large park. The Generalitat has definitively approved this month the planning to transform the area, whose property is mostly private (Endesa and Metrovacesa, which form the Front Marítim del Besòs company) and a small public part, of the Barcelona Metropolitan Area. The forecasts indicate that it will take ten years to be completed: it will take two until the first licenses to build are granted. First, the reparcelling procedures and the urbanization project must be carried out, which will be carried out by the Besòs Consortium, of which the Government and the Town Halls are a part.

Next to Barcelona, ​​on the seafront, 330,000 square meters of land, 285,000 of buildable space… But also in the area of ​​the metropolitan area that concentrates the greatest social vulnerability: the final stretch of the Besòs river. The Three Chimneys are an opportunity to improve the area. But why has it taken so long for the plan to arrive? Well, largely due to the size of the area and the old power station. In 2017, the affected town councils agreed that, given the magnitude and location, the Generalitat would draw up it through a PDU, an Urban Master Plan. Such a strategic area required public protection. Another difficulty is that the concrete factory cathedral, saved from demolition by the residents of Sant Adrià, has an undeniable attraction, but any action involves a very million-dollar investment. Only the urbanization of the sector amounts to 80 million euros, without laying a brick.

The plan contemplates that 65% of the roof that is built is housing (1,069 free rent apartments and 714 protected, half rent) and 35% economic activity. Both the houses and the office buildings will be located in the farthest part of the space beach, touching the train tracks, and their height will oscillate between six and nine floors. On the river side, the houses; and towards Badalona, ​​the tertiary land buildings (offices and commercial activity). The use of a shopping center will not be allowed, but the hotel will be, even in the towers. All these new buildings will be separated from the park and facilities by a street that will literally pass under the Three Chimneys. From this road towards the sea, the facilities and the park will be located. The current sports center will be maintained and the soccer field will be moved next to it.

The final use of the two buildings of the old thermal power station is yet to be determined. The plan does establish that the turbine room is classified as a public facility and the idea is to link it to the Digital, audiovisual and video game hub. Catalonia media city (very similar to a project presented by the company Mediapro), which has the support of the Generalitat, the City Councils of Barcelona, ​​Sant Adrià and Badalona, ​​and the Polytechnic University of Catalonia. The idea is that companies from the digital, audiovisual and videogame industries with sets, digital sets, an auditorium, e-sports, exhibition halls, training, research, data centers… estimates that the hub will require an investment of 450 million. The unknown is what will be located in the Three Chimneys: the plan includes building an elongated building, a rectangle that would cross the bases of the three towers. But its use is not decided. Regarding the chimneys themselves, one of the ideas on the table is to set up viewpoints: at the base of the towers (100 meters away) or at the top of the cylinders (200 meters away). And you could make a hotel.

Base of one of the Three Chimneys, with the turbine room to the right. The urban plan draws a street passing under the three towers. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

People from the textile empire Inditex to relatives of Michael Jackson, as well as investors from various continents (who continue to visit the towers) have been interested in the area. Or an Egyptian businessman who appeared in Barcelona in 2019, presented a “colossal” cultural center, and which was never heard from again. On another level, the turbine hall, reminiscent of the Tate Modern in London (United Kingdom), housed a mythical rave which lasted five days.

The plan also has detractors. The entities gathered in the Entesa for a large coastal park in Besòs, described this week the approval of the PDU as “bad news” and rejected “the urbanization of the last stretch of the coastline that it is still possible to renaturalize and protect.” They question the density of the plan (55 inhabitants per hectare), that the prices of free price apartments will be prohibitive, that they are built to pay for urbanization and recall that the old power plant is a Cultural Asset of Local Interest (BCIL) whose criteria protection were modified (relaxed) to be able to get more out of it. Hence the horizontal building that will cross them. Sources from the entity platform explain that they are working to file a judicial appeal against the plan.

Control room of the old thermal power station of Sant Adrià del Besòs. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

On paper, the plan has the mandatory reports: from the environment, to the acoustic impact, through participation, mobility, flooding or coasts. In some cases these reports have made it necessary to modify aspects. In the case of flooding, he indicated that a part of the site, the closest to the river, would be affected by flooding every 100 years; and the whole, every 500. The fact that an area is subject to flooding does not mean that it cannot be built, but the legislation does require a series of specific actions. As alert systems to warn of avenues, build at certain levels, or guarantee the tightness of the car parks of the houses, with special doors and raising the accesses 45 centimeters above street level. The report from the General Directorate of Coasts, for its part, recommended lowering the height of future buildings to between six and nine floors, so as not to affect the views of the Sant Joan Baptista de Sant Adrià neighbourhood.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter