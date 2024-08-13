Trepova, convicted of terrorist attack, urgently hospitalized in Mordovia with depression

Darya Trepova, sentenced to 27 years for the terrorist attack against war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky (real name – Maxim Fomin) (included in the list of terrorists and extremists) was urgently hospitalized in the prison hospital of Mordovia.

It is noted that Trepova suffers from depression and a split personality. At the beginning of last week, she was transferred to correctional colony No. 2 in Mordovia. At the end of the week, she felt ill, so the girl was hospitalized in a medical facility.

Earlier, Darya Trepova apologized to the widow of war correspondent Valeria Fomina. During the consideration of the appeal against the verdict, she explained why she did not express regret to the widow during the trial. Trepova said that she did not have the courage to apologize to Fomina, so she decided to do it now. The defendant also said that it hurt her to see the widow’s tears.

The terrorist attack in a St. Petersburg cafe took place on April 2, 2023. During a creative evening, Trepova presented a statuette filled with explosives to Tatarsky. He did not survive the explosion.