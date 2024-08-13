Trepova, sentenced to 27 years for terrorist attack, hospitalized with depression in Mordovia

Darya Trepova, sentenced to 27 years for the terrorist attack against war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky (real name – Maxim Fomin) (included in the list of terrorists and extremists) was urgently hospitalized in the prison hospital of Mordovia.

Trepova suffers from depression and a split personality. At the beginning of last week, she was transferred to correctional colony No. 2 in Mordovia. At the end of the week, she felt ill, so the girl was sent to a medical facility.

Trepova received the maximum sentence for women in Russia

Trepova committed a terrorist attack in a St. Petersburg cafe on April 2, 2023. During Tatarsky’s creative evening, she handed him a statuette filled with explosives. He did not survive the explosion.

On January 25, 2024, the 2nd Western District Military Court, at a visiting session in St. Petersburg, found Trepova guilty of a terrorist attack, transporting an explosive device, and using forged documents. She received the maximum sentence for women in Russia – 27 years in prison, although the Criminal Code provides for 25 years. In addition, the girl was ordered to pay the victims 16.5 million rubles.

Dmitry Kasintsev was also convicted for harboring her after the terrorist attack; he received 1 year and 9 months in a general regime penal colony.

Trepova considers her sentence too harsh

During the hearings of the appellate instance of the military court, Trepova’s lawyer Daniil Berman stated that his client was deliberately drawn into committing the terrorist attack by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to him, the girl wanted to “play spy games,” and gradually she was drawn into criminal activity; the SBU carried out a special operation for this.

Trepova herself considers the sentence excessively harsh and insists that she is guilty only of using forged documents, while the prosecutor asked the court to increase her sentence from 27 to 28 years in prison.

The terrorist also apologized to the war correspondent’s widow, Valeria Fomina. She said that she did not have the courage to apologize to Fomina during the trial, so she decided to do it during the consideration of the appeal against the verdict. The defendant also said that it hurt her to see the widow’s tears.