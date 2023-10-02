Trepang2the first-person shooter with supernatural elements that achieved a certain notoriety on PC, is also arrived today on PS5 and Xbox Serieswith the launch trailer to accompany the new versions available.
Developed by Trepang Studios, a team created specifically for this project, it is an FPS that presents itself as a sort of spiritual successor to the FEAR seriesin effect recovering some characteristic elements of this.
So let’s see the launch trailer of the game on console.
A particular FPS with horror tinges
In the face of a rather fast and dynamic gameplay, Trepang2 also presents a certain narrative and situations outside the standards of classic war shooters thanks to modern military elements that blend with supernatural horrorwithin a cinematic campaign and alternative game modes such as Horde and the like.
Protagonist of history he is a sort of super-soldier created in the laboratory, who finds himself escaping from the highly protected and militarized area, managing his special abilities in addition to the use of firearms, for a mixed gameplay between action and shooter that promises rather particular mechanics .
