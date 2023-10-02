Trepang2the first-person shooter with supernatural elements that achieved a certain notoriety on PC, is also arrived today on PS5 and Xbox Serieswith the launch trailer to accompany the new versions available.

Developed by Trepang Studios, a team created specifically for this project, it is an FPS that presents itself as a sort of spiritual successor to the FEAR seriesin effect recovering some characteristic elements of this.

So let’s see the launch trailer of the game on console.