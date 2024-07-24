The Trent Femmto pressure washer with 1400wwhich reaches up to 1600 Psi, with 127 volts, includes a 5 meter hose, and wheels for easy transport, is a useful tool for pressure cleaning in your home and other places and It is on SALE with a 65% DISCOUNT on the Mercado Libre website where it originally costs $2,999 pesos less 65% remaining at $1,049 Mexican pesosThis temporary promotion applies to cash payments with bank cards and some credit cards may grant you MSI.

The 1400w Femmto pressure washer, in addition to cash payment and the 2 and 3 month interest-free options with Citibanamex and Visa cards, respectively, can also be purchased with financing, that is, 24 months with additional interest. Below you can learn about the main features of the pressure washer and the payment methods that participate in this temporary promotion.

Features of the Trent 1400w Femmto pressure washer.

Among the main functions of the Femmto 1400w electric pressure washer, with 1600 PSI high pressure and 127v is that it is a machine for pressure washing, with precision and that allows you to cover larger surfaces and areas with less time and effort. The pressure washers have a lance that makes it possible to direct it

better hot or cold water to the area you want to clean.

In this model, the electric equipment has wheels for easy transport, it is suitable for working with water at a maximum temperature of 50 °C, it has an automatic shut-off function and includes a built-in detergent dispenser to enhance cleaning performance.

What features does the Trent Femmto 1400w pressure washer have?

– Trent brand.

– Femmto model HLT307-1400-AC127V.

-Black and yellow color.

– 127 volts.

– Includes a 5m long hose.

– With wheels for transport.

– Built-in detergent dispenser.

– Integrated thermal protector that protects the motor from overheating.

– Includes 3 steel pistons.

– Yields 20 m²/h.

– Can be used on bicycles, furniture, floors, vehicles, garden items, balconies, patio walls, walkways, decks and more.

– Maximum pressure of 1600 psi.

– Power of 1400 W.

What payment methods are available for the Trent 1400W Femmto pressure washer on Mercado Libre?

If you are interested in purchasing the Trent brand Femmto electric pressure washer with 1400w and 1600 Psi with a 65% DISCOUNT, you can choose the option of cash payment, through debit and credit bank cards. In the case of the scheme of credit payment Citibanamex and Visa cards give you 3 and 2 months without interest, respectively. These options are the ones that keep the product’s price reduced to $1,049 pesos.

If you want a longer period to pay off the pressure washer, payment is available with a financing cost of 24 months with monthly payments of $63.39 pesos each, which will generate additional interest on the final value of the item.

