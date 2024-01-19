Maria Antonietta Panico was not killed: the results of the autopsy

Marie Antoinette Panicthe 42-year-old woman found dead in bed on Wednesday in her home in Trent, she would not have been killed. He brings it back Tgcom24.

The autopsy would have removed the initial suspicions of feminicideeven if the results of the toxicological tests are still missing. The presence of wounds and trauma on the woman's body is excluded attributable to an attack, the woman may have been the victim of a sudden illness.

The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Thursday, Dr. Dario Raniera from Verona, ruled out the presence of wounds and trauma on the woman's body attributable to an attack. But without the definitive analysis reports, the mystery remains. Maximum confidentiality from the prosecutor's office.

The only thing that transpires is that the police listened to family membersfriends and acquaintances of the former candidate for provincial and municipal elections with the centre-right.

