The she-bear responsible for the death of Andrea Papi has been captured

Overnight the bear Jj4 she was captured. The area where the foresters captured the bear is on the right orographic side of the river Noce, in the woods and notoriously popular with tourists. This was announced by the Province of Trento in a note. The she-bear, on which a culling order currently suspended from tarwas responsible for the fatal assault against Andrea Papi26 years old from Caldes, while he was running on the paths of Mount Peller.

This morning the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, also spoke about the bear’s capture. At the press conference he said: “We have 70 bears in excess, we have bears, for those who want to host specimens, we await proposals”. She then complimented those who have worked in recent weeks, “when there is a desire to capture dangerous animals we have shown speed and that our structures are able to capture dangerous animals quickly”, she remarked.

“Era news that we would have liked to give in 2020, when we asked to capture ‘Jj4’ but we couldn’t do it, added Fugatti, today there is satisfaction but bitterness and sadness for what happened in the meantime”, he added. With regard to the culling order suspended for the moment by the Tar of Trento, Fugatti then commented, “we have delivered the documentation that the Tar has requested of us and if the Tar grants what we have written, we will proceed with the culling order”.

