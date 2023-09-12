The appeal presented by two parents to the Trento Regional Administrative Court is unusual: the two ask that their son’s promotion be cancelled.

What moves the student’s parents, reports Adige, is to put the well-being of their child first, guaranteeing him the possibility of repeating the year in a more serene way after a particularly difficult period.

Over the past year, in fact, the student had to be absent from school very often due to health problems. Despite this, the child managed to get promoted but the parents evidently believe that it would be better for their son to repeat the year.

After the school director’s no, the parents turned to the TAR which, with a decree published before the start of lessons, accepted the parents’ request as a precaution, setting the collegial discussion for the end of September.