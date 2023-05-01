A championship final that comes from the past, but goes straight into the future. It comes from the past because it sees two of the most prestigious and successful clubs of the last quarter of a century in Italian volleyball face each other. But also two teams with many young Italians and foreigners who will dominate the international scene for the next few years. This is why for many of these players the final series between Trento and Civitanova is an absolute crossroads (even in their careers). Trento wins, making better use of the opponents’ weaknesses, a fundamental aspect in the Scudetto finals. Especially in a match like this with Trento who is on the pitch with many newcomers, but looking at the match from the end it doesn’t mean that this weighed negatively. On the contrary.

Thursday race-2

—

Trento starts well, making a stellar first set in attack, only with a few mistakes in attack. But the joke by Michieletto and his companions puts Lube’s reception in difficulty, which has the merit of always remaining in the home team’s slipstream, a maximum of a couple of points behind. The match therefore always remains in balance, one episode is enough to make the dispute lean now on one side now on the other. Similar situation in the second set, the one in which Lisinac comes out due to injury (contracture?) replaced by the Belgian D’heer. Until halfway through the second set, Trento has an advantage, but in the end, pushed by Marlon Yant, Lube puts the arrow in and takes the set needed to even the score. The third set is perhaps the most beautiful and spectacular with Trento finishing in a sprint, like the most exciting of the Milan-San Remo. Lorenzetti on the set ball changes Kaziyski to block and inserts Dzavoronok. Itas defends the ball and the replay ends up in the hands of the Czech who knocks it down in the general roar (sold out in the Trentino sports hall). It is the key to unhinging the resistance of the Italian champions who collapse in the fourth set also driven by the broadsides of Kaziyski and his associates who go to take the first point of this final. Thursday evening in Civitanova the second act, the team that wins three games wins the scudetto number 78.