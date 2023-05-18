Lorenzetti’s team wins game-5 and closes the accounts. Back in the tricolor 8 years after the last victory

Trento-Civitanova 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-19) Trento’s eagle returns to fly regal over the sports halls of Italy. Angelo Lorenzetti’s team (the coach who has known since January that he won’t stay here) deservedly wins the Scudetto by beating Lube Civitanova, who had won the last three tricolors in a row, in an intense but marked game-5. In game 5, however, the Trentino players did not waste their second match ball after the clear defeat received on Friday in the Marches. After eight years of absence, Itas returns to dominate, perhaps in the most difficult year and certainly in the most fought year ever. Sextets confirmed by race-4 for the challenge which is worth the title number 78, while before the anthem the whole building applauds the people of Emilia Romagna hit by the flood. Blengini sends Bottolo and Yant onto the field, with the same form that had tied the series. Zaytsev at the end of the field, next to the patron Giulianelli is embraced by his teammates before the match as if he were about to go on the field and from there he makes his voice heard. See also For Milan now 4 points are enough. But on Sunday he is already champion of Italy if ... Here are the 3 cases

More music — But the start is all Trento-branded with Lorenzetti’s team pushing hard on serve and block and creating an important break. But Civitanova doesn’t fit, he struggles in reception, but runs better and better in attack: Yant and Nikolov show they have special access. More than halved the disadvantage: 16-14. Hard battle, with exhibition of muscles. And then draw at 19 with a mistake in attack by Trento. Last gasp: then Itas’s joke extinguishes Lube’s ardor, 1-0. Civitanova doesn’t get lost, on the contrary he reacts by shooting even harder, De Cecco invents and Lube is above 11-8. But Itas doesn’t get upset: Michieletto is the great driving force who scores 8 points (88% in attack). In the set Trento signs 5 aces which are used to dig a furrow too deep for Lube. La Lube tries in every way to break through. The reception leaks and for Itas it is not difficult to make the break which brings the scudetto number 5 in the history of Trento, 8 years later (it was 2015) from the last one. Civitanova also calls into question Gaby Garcia (in Nikolov’s place), Lube shortens, but that’s not enough. Blengini calls timeout and tries to stop the fury of Lorenzetti’s team, but fate is sealed. See also Inter and Milan: all the secrets of the long scudetto derby

Three cities — The coach from Fano is about to join the restricted club of coaches with league titles in 3 cities (Montali before him), after the successes in Modena and Piacenza. Trento is still there higher up than anyone, with a team with an immense champion Kaziyski (who has signed most of this city’s trophies, next year he will be in Milan), but also with a strong blue traction. In addition to the “brain” Sbertoli, the diagonal Michieletto-Lavia who with the Italy shirt won a European and a World Cup. Yant tries not to give up, but Trent doesn’t lower his gaze or blows. And when it can Itas hits badly, more and more badly. After the years of fasting it’s time for a feast of joy and victory. Trento returns to celebrate.

