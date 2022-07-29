Friday, July 29, 2022
Trento, baby French motorcyclist dies, he was run over by a mini motorcycle

July 29, 2022
in World
Tragedy, the French baby motorcyclist who had been run over by a minibike died

Mathis Bellonthe 8 year old French biker baby was the victim of an accident on Friday 22 July, al kart track from Wingin Trentino, is dead.

The child was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of pediatric neurosurgery of theBorgo Trento hospital from Verona. Mathis Bellon had fallen on the runwayAla Karting Circuit of Plicante during a work out in view of the “Cnv Motoasi” race.

The dynamics of the tragic accident

Mathias Bellon, was enrolled in the “Race Experience School” team of Frejus, in Provence. During a training session in view of the “Cnv Motoasi” race, another very young motorcyclist who arrived not managed to avoid it and it has invested with your own mini bike. Bellon’s condition immediately appeared very serious. During the rescue operations of the Trentino emergency operators, who transferred him to the Verona hospital by helicopter, he never regained consciousness.

