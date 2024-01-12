Trento, a car hits the pavement and hits a woman with a stroller

Trento: car hits the pavement and hits 31-year-old with 3 children

In Trento a car And landed on a sidewalk investing two kids it's a 31 years old who was pushing a stroller with a baby inside. Tgcom24 reports it.

The driver of the car apparently lost control of the car, hitting the woman. The police and the 118 doctors intervened. The 31-year-old and the newborn were urgently transferred to code red at the Santa Chiara hospital.

It was one that overwhelmed the woman and children Citroen C1. They intervened for the rescue five ambulanceswhile the police secured the area.

