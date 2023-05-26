Trentino, the Tar saves the bear JJ4

L’bear that killed the runner Andrea Papi last April in the woods of Caldes, in Trentino, is save until further notice. It was established by Tar of Trentwhich after 8 equivalent devices and as many appeals by animal rights associations, has accepted the precautionary request to suspend the culling order for JJ4.



The document had been signed by the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento and governor Maurizio Fugatti but the administrative judges established that: “The abatement measure follows the affirmation of the danger of the animalbut this affirmation finds no explanation in the disputed decree, nor in the two opinions of Ispra” given that “in the case in question no serious investigations were carried out about it,” reports the sentence of the Tar. The hearing on the merits will take place on December 14th.

