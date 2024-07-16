Bear attacks man in Trentino: he is a foreign tourist who suffered injuries to his limbs. He is currently in hospital

He was running in the Naroncolo area, in Municipality of Droin Trentino, when it was attacked by a bear. That’s what happened to a 43 year old French tourist this morning, Tuesday, July 16. The man reported injuries to the limbs and, rescued by medical personnel, was then transported to helicopter rescue to theSanta Chiara Hospital of Trento. The forest is carrying out investigations and surveys for identify the plantigrade and to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.

The case of Andrea Papi and the bear JJ4

This is not the first case of a bear attacking a man in Trentino. The most recent news story dates back to last spring when Andrea Papi, a 26-year-old runner, was killed by the bear JJ4. It was the first time since 1999, the year in which the plantigrades were reintroduced into the region, that a specimen attacked humans. The boy’s family has always asked for justice which was equivalent to thedemolition of the animal. He also agreed with this solution Maurizio Fugattithe president of the Trentino-Alto Adige Region. Opposed, however, are vets and animal rights activistsThe controversy between those who wanted to save the bears and those who wanted to kill him was long.

In the end JJ4 was not shot down: after a technical table, several appeals to the TAR, the intervention of the Council of State and the Court, the time should be transferred either to a park in Romania or Germany. Other bears, however, have been killed by residents because they were frightened by their presence, such as MJ5 and F36. Something that can be done in Trentino since March 2024. In fact, it has been the law was approved which provides for the8 dangerous bears killed per year in the region for the next three years.