School, the petition of 400 teachers changes the rules on summer holidays for students

For the students of the autonomous province of Trent an innovation destined to create is coming bad moods. In fact, Trentino was so far the only one to adopt one school rule different from that in force throughout the rest of Italy, thanks to its special status: no remedial exams in September, real holidays once the school year is over. The objective – we read in Repubblica – was to create an atmosphere of apparent serenity for students. However, this choice led to concerns about the quality of the training received, culminating in one recent petitionsigned by over 400 teachers, which calls for a rethink of this policy. The great concern concerns the students' approach to studying. The lack of remedial exams has led many students to neglect some subjectstrusting in the “overall sufficient average” for promotion.

This – continues Repubblica – has also raised fears of a potential “school tourism”with students from other regions likely to enroll in Trentino to benefit from an educational path less rigorous. The remedial exams, eliminated in 1995 by the government Berlusconiwere reintroduced in 2007, except in the autonomous province of Trent. Now we are thinking of an alternative solution to fill the gaps created during the school year: “We will not return to remedial exams – say the school directors – but we will introduce remedial courses“.