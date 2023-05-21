A 41-year-old woman and her 4-year-old son were found dead, after most likely having fallen from the Mostizzolo bridge in Val di Sole, Trentino. The dynamics and causes of the tragedy are still to be clarified: the investigations are carried out by the carabinieri of the Cles company. The lifeless bodies of the mother and son were recovered in the waters of the Noce stream under the bridge, 85 meters high, sadly known for suicides.

Around one o’clock in the night between Saturday and Sunday, some motorists had raised the alarm, who had noticed a car abandoned on the bridge: the doors were open and there was no one inside the passenger compartment. Firefighters, mountain rescue, carabinieri, medical personnel and a helicopter were used in the search operations.

Only at dawn was it possible to identify the two lifeless bodies, found a short distance from the bed of the Noce stream. It is assumed that the woman threw herself off the bridge with her son in an extreme gesture of desperation.