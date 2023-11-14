Obligation in Trentino Alto Adige of the winter tires or of snow chains aboard the car from November 15th to April 15th on state and provincial roads. In a very cold region and with a very high risk of snowfall it is appropriate pay close attention to the obligation especially as a matter of road safetybut also to stumble upon fines especially when traveling on certain roads in the autonomous provinces of Trent And Bolzano.

Snow chains or winter tires are mandatory in Trentino Alto Adige

Here are the state and provincial roads of Trentino Alto Adige where winter tires or alternatively snow chains are mandatory aboard the car.

Province of Bolzano : the ordinance 1318 /2010 requires winter tires or snow chains on board during periods of snowfall or possible ice formation on the road surface all state and provincial roads. The legal obligation also concerns the city of Bolzano, regardless of weather conditions. Furthermore a Bolzano there is a ban on the circulation of motorcycles and mopeds in the event of winter conditions.

: the ordinance requires winter tires or snow chains on board during periods of snowfall or possible ice formation on the road surface The legal obligation also concerns the city of Bolzano, regardless of weather conditions. Furthermore a there is a ban on the circulation of motorcycles and mopeds in the event of winter conditions. The legal obligation is also in force on A22 Brenner motorway (Brenner – Affi section).

(Brenner – Affi section). Province of Trento: obligation to travel with winter tires or snow chains on board the vehicle from 15 November to 31 March on all state and provincial roads.

Snow chains obligation sign in the Dolomites in both German and Italian languages

ANAS Trentino Alto Adige snow emergency

In Northern Italy and Trentino Alto Adige the primary recommendation of ANAS it is that of caution when driving. To be informed about the evolution of the traffic situation in real time you can also rely on all smartphones and tablets, onAnas’ “VAI” application, available for free in the “App store” and “Play store”. Furthermore, during thewinter is active “Pronto Anas” customer service, reachable from toll-free number 800.841.148.

VIDEO snow emergency in Trentino Alto Adige

Snow emergency video in Trentino Alto Adige

👉 Obligatory chains and winter tires on provincial, state and motorways in Italy

Read also:

👉 How to read the tire label

👉 Speed ​​code and tire load

👉 CALCULATION OF ALTERNATIVE MEASURES

👉 Correct tire pressure, how to check

👉 Flat tire, when, where and how to repair it

👉 Alternative wheel approval in the workshop

👉 Car snow socks. What are they, what are they for?

👉 Tips for the car in winter

👉 HOW TO DRIVE IN THE SNOW

👉 EVERYTHING ABOUT TIRES

👉 Find out what they say aboutwinter tires mandatory on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK