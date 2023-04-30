A dead bear was found in an inaccessible area between Lake Molveno and San Lorenzo Dorsino, in Trentino. The decomposing carcass was discovered in the past few hours. M62, this is its “name”, was among the specimens deemed “problematic” for having shown too confident attitudes towards man over time. His identity has been confirmed, but the causes of death need to be understood.

M62 was part of the same litter as M57 (captured in 2020 after attacking a carabiniere in Andalo) and F43, female who died in September 2022 due to a wrong dose of anesthetic during the capture phases for the replacement of the radio collar she had been wearing since July 2021 .

“We are saddened, shocked and extremely concerned by the death of M62, one of the bears that Maurizio Fugatti had sentenced to death in recent days”. This was declared by the National Animal Protection Agency, which continues: “We would not like the campaign of hatred and revenge, a real witch hunt, unleashed by the president of the PAT to have ended up arming the hand of poachers”.